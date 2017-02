Want to get a professional photo taken for your resume or your LinkedIn Account? Come to the Mechanical Engineering Building Rm140 on February 10th, 2017. For information please contact kierstyn.raney@ttu.edu or Ryan.dunn@ttu.edu to set up a time. The cost of this event is $5 for a Headshot and $7 for a full body shot. Come out and support us ! WRECK 'EM!!

