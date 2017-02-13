This scholarship provides funding for recipients to attend teaching and learning oriented conferences and as a part of their fellowship, they agree to return to Texas Tech and present information gleaned from the conference. Based on the issues and strategies learned from the 33rd Annual Distance Teaching & Learning Conference in Madison, WI and two experimental semesters, Dr. Hyojung Cho will share her experiences in learning online teaching. It is hoped that the session will be relevant for instructors who consider a full or partial incorporation of online teaching into their own curriculum. Rather than discussing the philosophical aspects, the session will recommend useful resources and practical strategies. For example, Dr. Cho will discuss useful resources for beginners in online teaching and tools to stay connected with students. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

2/3/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



