Lawrence Schovanec Teaching Development Scholarship

The Texas Tech Teaching Academy invites you to attend a new series of faculty development workshops led by recipients of the Lawrence Schovanec Teaching Development Scholarship. This scholarship provides funding for recipients to attend teaching and learning oriented conferences and as a part of their fellowship, they agree to return to Texas Tech and present information gleaned from the conference. This session explores information on developing interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary voices and activities as part of group work in the classroom. The session also offers pedagogical strategies that explore the ways that real world problems rely on complex and interconnected knowledge fields.

Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Posted:
2/24/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/7/2017

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

