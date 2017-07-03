The Texas Tech Teaching Academy invites you to attend a new series of faculty development workshops led by recipients of the Lawrence Schovanec Teaching Development Scholarship. This scholarship provides funding for recipients to attend teaching and learning oriented conferences and as a part of their fellowship, they agree to return to Texas Tech and present information gleaned from the conference. This session explores information on developing interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary voices and activities as part of group work in the classroom. The session also offers pedagogical strategies that explore the ways that real world problems rely on complex and interconnected knowledge fields. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

3/3/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/7/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

