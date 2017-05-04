The Texas Tech Teaching Academy invites you to attend a new series of faculty development workshops led by recipients of the Lawrence Schovanec Teaching Development Scholarship. This scholarship provides funding for recipients to attend teaching and learning oriented conferences, and as a part of their fellowship they agree to return to Texas Tech and present information gleaned from the conference. Dr. Baugh attended the Graduate Career Consortium national meeting in summer 2016. Synthesizing key concepts discussed at the GCC meeting—particularly Evans and Burnett’s ‘Design Thinking’ and Strayhorn’s ‘Sense of Belonging’—he will present a heuristic that may facilitate practices of mentorship. Faculty-driven mentorship of graduate students that honors diversity and empathy will be an emphasis, and further application and discussion will consider wider contexts of teaching and learning across a number of disciplines. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 4/5/2017



TLPDC Room 153



