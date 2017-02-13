TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chair Academy: Positive Approaches to Dealing with Difficult Colleagues.

One of the most difficult roles of the department chair is dealing with challenging faculty and staff members, those colleagues who for various reasons disrupt the work of the department. Sometimes chairs inherit the problems from their predecessors, and sometimes changes within the institution, the department, or someone’s personal life can bring about less than helpful behavior. In this Chair Academy session, we will consider several case scenarios and work collectively to think about how to handle these situations with positive, thoughtful strategies. 

Posted:
2/3/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

