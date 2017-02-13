One of the most difficult roles of the department chair is dealing with challenging faculty and staff members, those colleagues who for various reasons disrupt the work of the department. Sometimes chairs inherit the problems from their predecessors, and sometimes changes within the institution, the department, or someone’s personal life can bring about less than helpful behavior. In this Chair Academy session, we will consider several case scenarios and work collectively to think about how to handle these situations with positive, thoughtful strategies.
