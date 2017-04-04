TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chair Academy: Updates and Progress with the TTU-QEP

Join Vice Provost Dr. Genevieve Durham DeCesaro and Director for the Center for Global Communications, Dr. Paul Paré, as they give an update about plans for the QEP and the roles of department chairs and faculty. 

Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu
3/24/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2017

TLPDC Room 153

