Take part in MoTTU’s new six-week toddler program. Jump Start will meet every Tuesday, February 14 to March 28 and will focus on teaching 2-5 year olds about the fundamentals of space. Jump Start begins at 10:30am and ends at 12:00pm. The class will not be in session March 14 for Spring Break. Come get a “Jump Start” on basic knowledge for your toddler. This program is FREE to all, but we ask you register at the link below.

The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue with FREE, ample parking located to the north and west of the museum. For more information, please contact the Museum's Education Division: 806.742.2432 or email to museum.education@ttu.edu Posted:

2/13/2017



Daniel Tyler



daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Museum



Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 2/11/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University



Arts & Entertainment

