Open Studio Saturdays!





Have you ever wanted to be an artist? Come check out our new Open Studio Saturdays! You can create anything your mind can imagine using different materials provided by the museum. On February 11, we will have open-air clay for people to use and take home. Open Studio Saturdays is a FREE, come as you please program that runs from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.





The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th Street and Indiana Avenue with FREE, ample parking located to the north and west of the museum.





For more information, please contact the Museum's Education Division: 806.742.2432 or email to museum.education@ttu.edu