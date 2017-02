Unidos Por Un Mismo Idioma is a multicultural organization that focuses on learning/practicing Spanish and Spanish culture through activities, games, and social events.

This Friday, February 3, will be the second general meeting of this new semester, so please stop by and check UMI out!

Snacks and drinks will be provided.





Located at : MCOM Building Room 075

6:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m

