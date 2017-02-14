TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Eat the Book!
Book Your Dining Experience:

A Feast of Starlight (The Fault in Our Stars): February 14 & 15
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, Meal (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland): February 21 & 22
The Lost Dinner (Jurassic Park): February 28 & March 1
The Dystopian Diner: The Hunger Games March 8, Divergent March 9
Rumbly in the Tumbly (The Jungle Book): March 28 & 29
Eat Dessert First! (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory): April 4 & 5
One Magical Night (The Magicians): April 11 & 12

View the menus at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/

Reservations online: http://www.depts.ttu/edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/
Reservation by email: donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu
Reservation by phone: 806-742-4762
2/6/2017

Donna Fickes

donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/14/2017

Skyviews of Texas Tech, 1901 University (6th floor of the Bank of America Building)

