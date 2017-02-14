Feast beneath a blanket of stars this Valentine's Day.

Skyviews of Texas Tech invites you to "A Feast of Starlight."

Appetizer - Prosciutto wrapped asparagus with balsamic glaze First Course - Picnic salad of mixed greens, fresh fruit, and Dutch cheese Main Course - Choose from Honey-seared salmon on grilled bacon or grilled, marinated flank steak Dessert - Dutch baby pancake with milk chocolate cremeux

Skyviews dinners are served Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 - 8:00pm.

View all the menus at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/

Reservations online: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/ Reservations by email: donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu Reservations by phone: 806-741-4762 Posted:

Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/14/2017



Location:

Skyviews of Texas Tech, 1901 University (6th floor of the Bank of America building)



