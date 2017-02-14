Feast beneath a blanket of stars this Valentine's Day.
Skyviews of Texas Tech invites you to "A Feast of Starlight."
Appetizer - Prosciutto wrapped asparagus with balsamic glaze
First Course - Picnic salad of mixed greens, fresh fruit, and Dutch cheese
Main Course - Choose from Honey-seared salmon on grilled bacon or grilled, marinated flank steak
Dessert - Dutch baby pancake with milk chocolate cremeux
Skyviews dinners are served Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6:00 - 8:00pm.
View all the menus at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/
Reservations online: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/
Reservations by email: donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu
Reservations by phone: 806-741-4762