Chancellor’s Ambassadors is an honor organization comprised of top undergraduate and graduate students from the Texas Tech University System. Selected to serve through a competitive application process, these students act as the official hosts for events held by the Office of the Chancellor, Institutional Advancement and the Board of Regents.

From assisting with high-profile campus visits to attending distinguished system events, members of the Chancellor's Ambassadors help foster relationships with all members, friends and special guests of the Texas Tech University System family.

For more information about the Chancellor's Ambassadors, contact Michela Heth in the Office of the Chancellor at (806) 742-0012 or michela.heth@ttu.edu.

The recruitment and selection process for Chancellor's Ambassadors is held in the spring semester. To apply, review the membership requirements listed below and download the Chancellor's Ambassador's Application.

2017 Application Process

Applications will open February 1, 2017 and will be due February 15, at 5:00 p.m. Additional details regarding the interview process and selections will be provided in the following weeks.

Membership Requirements: