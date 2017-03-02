TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Shred Week: February 27th – March 3rd
Do you have old files or binders taking up space in your desk or office?  Schedule a pick up during Shred Week (February 27th – March 3rd) to securely dispose of all unneeded documents FREE of charge!

Register TODAY at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/services/redraidershred/Shredweek/shredweekform.php

This service is provided free of charge to TTU departments courtesy of the IT Division and Operations Division.
Posted:
2/3/2017

Originator:
Lisa Simmons

Email:
lisa.simmons@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


