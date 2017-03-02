Free for TTU faculty: Transforming the Teaching and Learning Environment virtual conference will be held February 13 - 24! This conference will discuss various ways that technology is changing the classroom and how instructors can take advantage of these new learning opportunities.

Session topics will include:

The Interactive Classroom… Using Edtech to Deconstruct the Traditional Lecture

Transformative Teaching and Learning in a Culture of Change

Efficient Online Instruction: Leveraging Technology to Maximize Teaching Effectiveness

Using Augmented Reality in Distance and F2F Education

Smartphones Welcome: Utilizing Personal Devices in Active Learning

How Undetectable Wearable Technology Will Affect Classrooms

Check out the full session schedule!

JOINING A SESSION

To join a conference session, go to the “2017 Sessions by Date” page on the conference website. Beside each session title is a link called “Join Session”. At the appropriate time, click on that link. You may join a session up to 30 minutes in advance of the start.



LOGGING IN

When asked to type your name, please type your First Name, Last Name, plus the name of your Institution.











