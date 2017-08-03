Each semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited so please make sure to register below!

Mocktail Party

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Time: 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Venue: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Registration Required



Register Here!

Come in your best professional attire and get ready to learn and practice the how-to’s of networking and business etiquette!

For questions please contact Logan Winkelman at 806-742-2210 or logan.winkelman@ttu.edu.