Landmark Arts presents Hiding in Plane Site an exhibition featuring the work of Torkwase Dyson at the Texas Tech University School of Art on display from February 9 to March 5, 2017. The visiting artist will give a gallery talk followed by an opening reception for the exhibition 5 to 7 p.m. on February 9, 2017 in the School of Art Landmark Gallery.





Hiding in Plane Site is an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Torkwase Dyson. This exhibition showcases Dyson's continued exploration and expression of spatial and personal emancipation and highlights architecture, personal freedom, and the awareness of space in the African American experience. As noted in the exhibition statement, "Dyson invites viewers into an unfixed set of relationships between negative, positive, real, and illusionary space." Taking from the "spatial tragedies of enslaved people who hid or stowed away in architectural spaces to attain their freedom." This exhibition’s focus on the body, space, power structures, and their relationships moves the paintings beyond their seemingly monochromatic borders – and into the history of this nation, phantom memory, and the eternal quest for personal expression and freedom of movement.





Torkwase Dyson is a Brooklyn, New York based American artist who explores, as noted on her website, "the contemporary and historical conditions in and through which black people negotiate systems and deeply rooted ideological orders within built and natural environments in the US." Utilizing geography, infrastructure, history, sociology, and more, Dyson moves her paintings and drawings beyond her initial compositions of grids or boundaries. Establishing this power structure in image, Dyson goes further – breaking and usurping the forms through "gesture and the expressive mark" in order to depict the act of emancipation.





Torkwase Dyson graduated from Yale University in 2003, earning a Masters of Fine Arts in Painting and Printmaking. She has had several solo exhibitions across the country with her most recent being in Washington D.C. and she has participated in a number of group exhibitions both in and outside of New York City. She has also taught at Brown University, CUNY City College of New York, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and is currently visiting critic at the Pratt Institute in New York.





Texas Tech School of Art building gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Landmark Gallery is located on the ground floor of the Art Building at 3010 18th Street (near the southeast corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave.). On Mondays through Fridays, paid parking is available on the fourth floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art galleries is free.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



