Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Somatic compliance + the dream fragment :: a Dora derivative an art exhibition of work by Kathy Kelley at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the February 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibit will be on view from 6 - 9 PM, Friday, February 3, 2017 and by appointment through Sunday, February 19, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





This exhibition features the artwork of Texas Tech University Fine Arts Doctoral Program student Kathy Kelley . Kelley’s exhibition is inspired and informed by Sigmund Freud’s Dora case study, Fragment of an Analysis of a Case of Hysteria from 1917. The works showcase a variety of materials that in one way or another revert to, and go beyond, Freud’s discussion of memories, psyche, gender, and hysteria, among other issues. Kelley takes from this large abstract scope presented by Freud and manifests it into a personal and physical form for viewers to explore throughout the gallery space.





As noted in her artist's statement Kelley notes, “The installation manifests as a dream with disproportionate bedroom furniture, familial references and dream fragments constructed from dermal layers of found mattresses.” In using these various materials, Kelley creates a unique visual space – akin to a dreamscape that is both familiar and distorted for viewers.





Kathy Kelley is an artist and student in the area of Critical Studies and Artistic Practice within the Fine Arts Doctoral Program at Texas Tech University. She earned her Masters of Fine Arts degree from the University of Houston. She has exhibited across Texas, and internationally, and has participated in both solo and group shows. Kelley is also the founding president of BOX 13 ArtSpace, a non-profit gallery and studio space in Houston, Texas.





The TTU Satellite Gallery at CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock. Gallery hours are Friday, February 3, 2017 6 – 9 PM and by appointment through February 19, 2017.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.







