The Charles L. Wood Agricultural History Lecture
"Refugees and the Agrarian Dream: The Politics of Resettlement in the 1980s"
Presented by Cecilia Tsu
Associate Professor
University of California, Davis

Friday, February 17, 2017
at 7:00 p.m.
Escondido Theater, SUB
Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.
Posted:
2/6/2017

Originator:
Ashley Whisenant

Email:
ashley.whisenant@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2017

Location:
Escondido Theater, Sub

