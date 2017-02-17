|
The Charles L. Wood Agricultural History Lecture
"Refugees and the Agrarian Dream: The Politics of Resettlement in the 1980s"
Presented by Cecilia Tsu
Associate Professor
University of California, Davis
Friday, February 17, 2017
at 7:00 p.m.
Escondido Theater, SUB
Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2017
Location:
Escondido Theater, Sub
