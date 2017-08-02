Kappa Delta Chi is a service sorority part of the Multicultural Greek Council at Texas Tech. This is our LAST WEEK of Rush so come meet the lovely ladies of Kappa Delta Chi before it is too late!!





TONIGHT we will be hosting our Academic Panel in the SUB Playa Room at 7pm!



If you cannot make our event tonight, don't worry you can still have a chance to meet us at these events:

THURS. FEB. 9 - Turbo Kick Class with Alpha Phi Alpha (Mixer), Location TBA

FRI. FEB. 10 - Scavenger Hunt, 6pm @ SUB Cafeteria





For more information email: alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org

