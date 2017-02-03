TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
LOVING – FREE FILM SCREENING
Loving is a 2016 historical drama film written and directed by Jeff Nichols. It features Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. All film screenings that are a part of the Cross-Cultural Film Series are free and open to the public. 
Posted:
2/27/2017

Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez

Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2017

Location:
MCOM 057

Categories