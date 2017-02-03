|
Loving is a 2016 historical drama film written and directed by Jeff Nichols. It features Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, the plaintiffs in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. All film screenings that are a part of the Cross-Cultural Film Series are free and open to the public.
2/27/2017
2/27/2017
Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez
Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
3/2/2017
Location:
MCOM 057
Categories