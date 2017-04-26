|
Lion is a 2016 Australian-American-British drama film directed by Garth Davis and written by Luke Davies, based on a non-fiction story about a boy who was lost from his family at age five. After being adopted by an Australian family, later in life, the boy decides to search for his long-lost family using Google Earth. The film stars Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, and Nicole Kidman. All film screenings that are a part of the Cross-Cultural Film Series are free and open to the public.
4/17/2017
Eleana Rodriguez
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2017
MCOM 055
