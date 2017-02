Come check out our new Raider Escape classes. This is class is an interval style fitness class that will get your heart pumping.



Are you ready to sign up? Register at: http://register.recsports.ttu.edu



Classes run Jan. 30-March 12 it's not too late to sign up.

Mondays 6-7pm

Tuesdays 6-7pm

Wednesday 6:30-7:30am

Thursdays 12:10-1pm

Sundays 4-5pm