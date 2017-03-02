The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship will be awarded to (2) currently enrolled full-time Texas Tech University students who have demonstrated leadership at Texas Tech University and have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA.



Applicant Criteria:

1. Be a full-time student at Texas Tech University. Texas Tech Health Science Center students are not eligible for the scholarship.

2. Must have demonstrated leadership and service to, for, or in the name of Texas Tech University.

3. Maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 at time of application for the scholarship and receipt of the scholarship.

4. The annual scholarship is awarded twice, once in the fall and again in the spring to the recipient as long as she/he remains enrolled as a TTU student. Recipients may reapply annually.



Applications may be picked up in person from the Student Union Main office, Room 203, located on the second floor of the Student Union or online at http://www/depts.ttu.edu/sub/



Applications are due by 5:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2017.









