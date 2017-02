Kripalu Yoga emphasizes "life-force" energy, self-acceptance, observing the activity of the mind without judgment, and taking what is learned into daily life. Join us for meditation and relaxation! (Tech ID required).



This event is presented as part of our Feed Your Body and Soul Week—a series of events aimed at raising awareness about eating disorders, body image, and soulfrul living.









Posted:

2/15/2017



Originator:

Klinton Hobbs



Email:

klinton.hobbs@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Counseling Center



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 2/26/2017



Location:

Student Rec Center, Room 121



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Athletics

Student Organization