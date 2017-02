This event is presented as part of our Feed Your Body and Soul Week—a series of events aimed at raising awareness about eating disorders, body image, and soulfrul living. Feel inspired and strengthened by coming to Celebration of Recovery, where you will hear a personal story of recovery from an eating disorder. Posted:

2/22/2017



Klinton Hobbs



klinton.hobbs@ttu.edu



Student Counseling Center



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2017



Serenity Center, Center for the Study of Addiction and Recovery



