Student Orgs Weekly: Gear Up for the SuperBowl
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; learn how you could win $200, which departments are hiring, and there is also an opportunity to volunteer at the Pancake Festival!  The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWfeb3
2/8/2017

Gary Mccrory

gary.mccrory@ttu.edu

N/A


