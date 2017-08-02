|
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; learn how you could win $200, which departments are hiring, and there is also an opportunity to volunteer at the Pancake Festival! The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWfeb3
Posted:
2/8/2017
Originator:
Gary Mccrory
Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
