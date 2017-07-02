Are you looking for a student organization to be a part of? Come join Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) is a new student organization on Texas Tech campus. With over 60 chapters nationwide, MANRRS promotes academic and professional advancement by empowering minorities of all racial and ethnic groups.



For more information, join us today in Goddard Building- Rm 101 (building north of the Dairy Barn). FREE FOOD will be provided during this time. If you are unable to attend, please don't hesitate in contacting Ever Macias, ever.macias@ttu.edu for more information.



http://www.manrrs.org/

