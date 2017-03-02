TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ARCS Scholarship Application Information
Purpose: This scholarship is intended for students pursuing a PhD in the natural sciences. These include: 
? Agriculture (scientific research areas) 
? Arts and Sciences: Geologic Sciences, Mathematics, Biological Sciences, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry, and Environmental Toxicology (scientific research areas) 
? Engineering (scientific research areas) 
? Human Sciences: Nutrition (scientific research areas) 

Award: The annual award will be for $4,000.00 ($2,000 each semester). The funds can be used for tuition, books, and fees only, and are paid directly to the college/university. Eligibility Requirements: Students who are pursuing a career that is research oriented may apply for assistance through the ARCS Scholarship Fund. These are competitive awards with the criteria of:
 ? Ph.D. candidate in Science, Math or Engineering 
? Full-time student 
? Faculty nomination 
? U.S. Citizen Application Form 

Selection Process:
? The Scholarship Advisory Committee will review completed applications and make recommendations to the Community Foundation of West Texas Board of Directors, which will make the final decision on the scholarship awards. Incomplete applications will not be considered. 
? The Selection Committee will be comprised of former ARCS members and the Texas Tech University Ethics Center.
? The recipient will be announced by April 25th . Scholarship Fund Disbursement:
? Scholarships will be awarded based on the availability of funds, and may be used for tuition, fees and required books. ? Scholarships will be paid to the institution of the recipient’s choice, and not directly to the recipient. 
? The amount of the award may cover all, or only a portion of the student’s actual cost and all unused funds must be returned to the Community Foundation of West Texas. 

Application Requirements: All scholarship applications must be completed in full and submitted by April 1st.

Application link:  http://communityfoundationofwesttexas.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ARCS-Memorial-scholarship-application-2017.pdf
Posted:
2/3/2017

Originator:
LORA L Lopez

Email:
lora.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Ethics Center


