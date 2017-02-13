Texas Tech AAUP Chapter February Meeting will be on the 13th in Formby Room, Library at 3:00. Posted:

C RICHARD Meek



R.MEEK@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2017



Formby Room, Library



Faculty/Staff Organization

