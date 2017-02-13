TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AAUP Chapter meeting for February

Texas Tech AAUP Chapter

 February Meeting will be on the 13th in Formby Room, Library at 3:00.
Posted:
2/6/2017

Originator:
C RICHARD Meek

Email:
R.MEEK@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017

Location:
Formby Room, Library


