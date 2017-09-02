We are currently looking for students between the ages of 18-36 years to participate in an online study on healthy eating behaviors of TTU students. It will take you approximately 10-15 minutes to complete the survey. Your participation will be confidential and voluntary.





Participants will be entered into a drawing with the chance to win a $20 amazon gift card. The chances of you being chosen depend on the number of interested participants.





https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_2fX06CWe8zkPpZ3 Please follow this link to begin the study:





You can only take part in this study once. If you have questions or want to learn more about it, please contact Ana Moyeda at ana.f.moyeda@ttu.edu or Md. Ruhul Amin at mdruhul.amin@ttu.edu. Dr. Murimi (mary.murimi@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.