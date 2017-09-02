



Have you ever wanted to submit a proposal to a Conference but were unsure of what to submit or how to go about doing it? Has your proposal ever been declined and you wanted to know why?These and other questions will be discussed at our "Conference Prep Workshop: A How-To Workshop for Getting Your Conference Proposal Ready to Submit". Faculty, staff and student panelists will be on hand to answer questions and provide feedback. Participants will also have a chance to learn best practices in writing an abstract, sorting through their research, and perfecting their elevator pitch to network more effectively.As the February 24, 2017 submission deadline for the 33rd Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women approaches, the Women's Studies Program will host workshops this spring semester to help students discuss potential submissions to the conference.A number of Texas Tech undergraduate and graduate students have been particularly successful at our annual spring conference in recent years, and this will be a great opportunity to work on paper ideas or unfinished projects. Topics include: Types of Conferences Shaping Your Research: What format fits me? Writing an Abstract for Your Proposal My Proposal was Accepted, Now What? My Proposal was Declined, What Happened? Now What? The Volunteer: Connecting & Empowering Future Leaders Maximize Your Time at the Conference Perfecting Your Elevator Pitch To prepare for the workshop, it is suggested that attendees: 1.) Identify paper ideas from current and past classes, or dust off unfinished or unsubmitted projects.2.) Review the call for proposals for our Annual All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Higher Education or find calls from other conferences to consider how your research might fit in.Link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/call_for_papers_and_panels.php 3.) Bring your research ideas to the workshop and prepare questions for the presenters. Dates February 10 | TLPDC 152 | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CONTACT: Tricia Earl, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu , Unit Coordinator of the Women's Studies Program. Posted: 2/9/2017

2/9/2017



Patricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Womens Studies Program





