Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.



Quiz #2

6. Who is the dancer, singer, actor, fund raiser, author, and poet who read a specially-composed poem at President Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993?



7. Who was a nightclub and cabaret idol of Paris in the 1920's and a freedom fighter during World War II?



8. What black woman chemist developed an extract from the Awa Root which relieved leprosy symptoms when injected and which was widely used until sulfa drugs were invented in the 1940's?



9. Who was a civil rights activist and President of the Arkansas NAACP who advised the nine high school students who integrated the Little Rock public schools in 1957?



10. Who founded the college that became the Bethune-Cookman University in Florida and founded the National Council of Negro Women in 1935?



Answers:

The Women's Studies Program is a part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement.



2/10/2017



Patricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Womens Studies Program



