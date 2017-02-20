April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), an annual worldwide campaign. The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence (focusing on sexual assault and rape) and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.
Throughout the year, across the Texas Tech University Campus and the Lubbock Community multiple organizations, departments and centers have conducted academic discussions raising public awareness about sexual violence and the need to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. Each day, people witness a continuum of behaviors that range from being respectful and safe, to sexually abusive and violence.
Sexual assaults are possibly one of the least reported and most misunderstood violent crimes. It is important to remember that victims of sexual assaults are never to blame for what happens to them. The reality is that the perpetrator chose to commit a very violent crime against an individual. Regardless of whether or not the victim fought back, screamed, or said “no,” if there was no consent, then a sexual assault has been committed.
As the fall semester comes to a close we want to continue offering additional support and resources for our campus community. That's why we are supporting "Circle of 6".
What is "Circle of 6"?
- With Circle of 6, you can connect with your friends to stay close, stay safe and prevent violence before it happens.
- The Circle of 6 app for iPhone and Android makes �it quick and easy to reach the 6 friends you choose.
- Need help getting home? Need an interruption? Two touches let your circle know where you are and how they can help.
- Icons represent actions; so that no one can tell what you’re up to.
- Designed for college students, it’s fast, easy-to-use and private.
- It’s the mobile way to look out for your friends, �on campus or when you’re out for the night.
By working together, we can highlight sexual violence as a major issue in our communities and reinforce the need for prevention efforts. Download the app today!
