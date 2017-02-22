Do you have old files or binders taking up space in your desk or office? Schedule a pick up during Shred Week (February 27th – March 3rd) to securely dispose of all unneeded documents FREE of charge! Register TODAY at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/services/redraidershred/Shredweek/shredweekform.php



This service is provided free of charge to TTU departments courtesy of the IT Division and Operations Division.