Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.



Quiz #3

11. Who was the first black female newspaper publisher and editor in North America (in Ontario, Canada), and the first black woman to enroll in law school ( Howard University)?



12. Who was the first black woman in the world to earn a pilot’s license, and was a barnstorming aviator who performed daredevil tricks?



13. Who was the first black Congresswoman, beginning in 1968; and who in 1972 ran for President and won 151 delegates at the Democratic Convention?



14. Who was America's first great black choreographer, dancer, and teacher who formed the first black dance troupe in the 1940’s?



15. Who founded the Children's Defense Fund in 1973, a group focusing on helping millions of children living in poverty?



Answers:

For answers to today’s quiz go to the Women’s Studies Program web site at:



The Women’s Studies Program is a part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement.



You can also join our group page on Facebook:



CONTACT: Patricia Earl, coordinator, Women’s Studies Program, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or The Texas Tech University Women’s Studies Program is celebratingby showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women’s History Project , we honor women who helped and are continuing to help create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations.Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.For answers to today’s quiz go to the Women’s Studies Program web site at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_womensblackhistory_quiz.php The Women’s Studies Program is a part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement.You can also join our group page on Facebook: Texas Tech University Women's Studies Program and Twitter: @TTUWSP Patricia Earl, coordinator, Women’s Studies Program, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu Posted:

2/13/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/28/2017



Location:

Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

