



Want to help raise awareness and tell others about the February 9, 10 & 11 performances of the Vagina Monologues? The Women's Studies Program is supporting the many student volunteers across campus and the Lubbock community to help raise awareness and funds to end violence against women and girls.



Be a vagina warrior * and purchase your chocolate vagina today!



Note: *A vagina warrior is a vagina friendly person of any gender who embodies the spirit of V-Day, and assists in the battle to end violence against women. Coined by The Vagina Monologues.

Cost: 1 for $3 and 2 for $5.

1 for $3 and 2 for $5. What if I want more than two? - If you have a large order (10 or more), contact us by email. With advance notice orders can be filled within the week.

- If you have a large order (10 or more), contact us by email. With advance notice orders can be filled within the week. When/Where: Now through February 10. You can pick up in Doak Hall room 123 (The Women's Studies Program office) 8am-5pm, M-F. Call 742-4335.

The Vagina Monologues is used as the centerpiece of V-Day: A Global Activist Movement to End Violence Against Women and Girls. It is based on real women’s stories so it allows women who hear the stories to know that they are not alone in their own experience. It helps people who have experienced violence heal. It inspires people – women AND men - to get involved in V Day’s efforts to stop violence. It removes the shame often associated with the word “vagina” and the vagina itself and instead celebrates the word, celebrates women.



Funds raised through these purchases and the ticket cost for the performances will go to the Women's Protective Services. Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men and children who have experienced domestic violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. For more details and to learn more about how to get involved email: texastech.fmla@gmail.com



2/8/2017



Patricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Womens Studies Program





