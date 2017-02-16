Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Covered It, T.J. Tucker: 11 years of Texas Monthly Covers by graphic design alumnus, T.J. Tucker, Texas Monthly Creative Director. This exhibition will run from February 6 through 26, 2017 in the School of Art Folio Gallery. T.J. Tucker will be giving a lecture over his career at Texas Monthly Magazine from 6:30 - 7:30pm on February 16th in room B01 of the Art Building with a reception to follow. These events are free and open to the public.





The exhibit encompasses the 134 magazine covers that Tucker has composed for the magazine over his past 11 years with the company. Tucker received his BFA in Graphic Design from Texas Tech in 2001. Texas Monthly brought on TTU alumnus T.J. Tucker in 2003 as an associate art director. He then moved to art director with the magazine and now holds the illustrious title of creative director. As creative director, Tucker manages the design, illustration, and photography of the complete Texas Monthly brand. The dynamism of his work for the publication has earned him numerous awards from American Society of Magazine Editors, the Society of Publication Designers, the National Circle of Excellence in Visual Communications, Communication Arts, American Illustration, American Photography, and the Art Directors Club. Throughout Tucker’s time at Texas Monthly the magazine has won several Cover of the Year awards from the American Society of Magazine Editors. Texas Monthly achieved the significant National Magazine Award for General Excellence and Ad Age’s Top Ten Magazine Covers of the Decade. Tucker’s work has also been showcased in Time, Wired, Print, Folio, Communication Arts, 3X3, and Page.





The School of Art Folio Gallery is located at 3010 18th Street off Flint Avenue inside the Art Building. Gallery hours are 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday, 10am – 5pm Saturdays, and 12pm – 4pm Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







