

Join Hospitality Services for the annual Chili Cook Off!!!



Tuesday, February 21st 2017

The Red Raider Ballroom | Student Union Building

11am to 1pm

$7.39 + tax Admission



On Tuesday, February 21st be in The red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building to judge for yourself as different Hospitality Services locations and chefs battle for the best chili on campus!



Admission price includes one tasting sample from each entry with cornbread, a drink, a voting ticket and bowl of the chili of your choice with all the toppings.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.



2/20/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/21/2017



Location:

The Red Raider Ballroom | Student Union Building



