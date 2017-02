TODAY! Tech Trio 1st Spring Meeting is

Tech Trio creates a network to enhance the social, cultural, and educational experiences for all students. We provide opportunities for students to gain leadership experience, professional growth, and perform community service.

TODAY! Meeting: Human Science Building Rm 226 Time: 4 PM - 5 PM

Questions? Contact Kimberly Morales: techtrio.treasurer@gmail.com



2/8/2017



Kimberly Morales



kimberly.morales@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2017



Human Science Building Room 226



Student Organization