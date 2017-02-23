Join the Tech Activities Board in Partnership with Redeemer College Ministries, as we seek to inspire the Tech community to participate in Random Acts of Kindness. Find us on Feb 23 with bright smiles in the Free Speech area from 9am-11am, and by the Copy/Mail area in the SUB from 12:30-2:30! Looking forward to interacting with you guys!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board

