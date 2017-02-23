TTU HomeTechAnnounce

R.A.K Day!!

Join the Tech Activities Board in Partnership with Redeemer College Ministries TODAY!, as we seek to inspire the Tech community to participate in Random Acts of Kindness. Find us on Feb 23 with bright smiles in the Free Speech area from 9am-11am, and by the Copy/Mail area in the SUB from 12:30-2:30! Looking forward to interacting with y’all!

 

 


2/23/2017

Nile Anthony Walker

nile.walker@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2017

Location:
SUB Copy/Mail and Free Speech Area

