Join the Tech Activities Board in Partnership with Redeemer College Ministries TODAY!, as we seek to inspire the Tech community to participate in Random Acts of Kindness. Find us on Feb 23 with bright smiles in the Free Speech area from 9am-11am, and by the Copy/Mail area in the SUB from 12:30-2:30! Looking forward to interacting with y’all!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board Union Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu facebook.com/ttutab | Twitter: @ttutab | Instagram: @ttutab Posted:

2/23/2017



Originator:

Nile Anthony Walker



Email:

nile.walker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2017



Location:

SUB Copy/Mail and Free Speech Area



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

