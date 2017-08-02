Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table this Wednesday February 8th and every Wednesday for the remainder of the semester from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm at the Student Union Building. The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity to meet people and simply practice Spanish in a fun, informal and friendly environment. Look for the Sigma Delta Pi sign near the Copy/Mail office at the SUB. All levels of Spanish are welcome!

For more information, contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.