SIGMA DELTA PI PRESENTS SPANISH CONVERSATION TABLE AT THE STUDENT UNION BUILDING
Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table this Wednesday February 8th and every Wednesday for the remainder of the semester  from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm at the Student Union Building.  The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity to meet people and simply practice Spanish in a fun, informal and friendly environment. Look for the Sigma Delta Pi sign near the Copy/Mail office at the SUB.  All levels of Spanish are welcome!
 
 For more information, contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/8/2017

Originator:
Gayle Jeffers

Email:
gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2017

Location:
Student Union Building (Near the Copy/Mail Office)


