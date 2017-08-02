Our Specials are back for the Spring Semester. Here is what we are doing for specials this semester:



Monday: Sliced Brisket Sandwich with fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.49



Wednesday: Chili Cheese Dogs with fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink (1) $4.99 (2) $6.29



Thursday: Bacon Cheese Burgers with fries or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $7.99



We now offer pickle fries (fried pickles) with every order for $.75



You can now add queso to your fries for $.49 or have some chips and queso with your quesadillas



Our Homemade Ice Cream has also returned.