CASE, Connections for Academic Success and Employment, is an innovative, individualized, fee-for-service college transition program that supports students with complex disabilities, including autism, to successfully integrate into college. Through CASE, students gain the necessary skills to pursue an academic degree or certification in a field of their choice. CASE staff serve as the liaisons between the enrolled student and the college/university system, helping them navigate the academic and social complexities that are fundamental to college life.



The CASE staff works one on one with our students and other support systems through a WRAParound process once a month to discuss the goals, ambitions, desires, challenges and stressors that nearly EVERY student at Texas Tech will face at some point in their college career. CASE staff are known as Learning Specialists, and we are equipped to help new students in their transition from high school to college, as well as with current undergraduate and graduate students at Texas Tech and South Plains College. CASE operates under the umbrella of the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research on TTU campus and has provided support to over 40 students for the past 5 years. Our team is dedicated to helping all students achieve their potential and to have competitive employment after college.



CASE staff is dedicated to helping our students in their field of study, and we work with students as a mentor/coach on how to take charge of their own lives: social skills, communicating with professors or peers, pursuing their interests, self-advocating, necessary problem solving skills, etc. Below is a list of some of the major areas of focus for students in CASE:



• Assess student’s strengths, needs and potential stressors to assist with successful integration into college life.

• Serve as the liaison with the TTU Student Disability Services office, Counseling Center, Wellness Center, Career Center, and more.

• Facilitate monthly strategic goal setting sessions with the student and campus supports to address individual needs, progress, and challenges.

• Discreetly address areas that college faculty and staff typically do not: hygiene, social norms, and friendships/relationships.

• Provide coaching to meet student’s personal and academic goals.

• Serve as a campus point person for parents of students with disabilities.

• Explore possible career paths through internships related to the student’s field of study.

• Practice interview skills, resume writing, and application procedures for internships and jobs.

• And much more…



CASE requires that students be involved with at least one internship during their time in the program to provide valuable work experience in their course of study. If you don’t know where to look for an internship, fear not! CASE staff works in collaboration with the Career Center, and other support systems, so that students have the available resources they need to learn the skills necessary to live independently during and after college. If it’s important to you, it’s important to us. We also work in collaboration with DARS/TWC. Through DARS/TWC, students may be able to have a portion, or all, of their CASE fee’s covered, and they also serve as a great support network that can offer a wide range of services for those that qualify.



How we approach one student, is not how we approach another. That is the beauty of CASE; it’s individualized to meet YOUR needs and wants! CASE is accepting applications for registration for the spring and fall semesters. For more information, please check us out at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/burkhartcenter/projectcase/ or contact Taylor Brooks, CASE Learning Specialist, at 806-834-5409 or at taylor.j.brooks@ttu.edu.

