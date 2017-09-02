Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the dining locations or with Top Tier Catering! Apply now!



Our Purchasing area is looking for a student assistant to assist with report building, data entry, accounts payable, and payment research. You must be proficient in Microsoft Excel and you will be working with multiple software platforms. Must be able to work 15-20 hours any time Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.



Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:

• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)

• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)

• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities

• Training Pay raises

• No Social Security Tax withheld

• Discounted meals



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360