"I want to study abroad but I just can't afford it." If you've ever thought this or said it aloud, then you should attend the Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop! Staff from the Study Abroad Office, Financial Aid, and National & International Scholarships & Fellowships are teaming up with Red to Black to provide additional information.





All Workshops will be held in West Hall 101.





Monday, February 13, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, February 16, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 21, 5-6 p.m.

