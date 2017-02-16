Student Union & Activities presents

Thursday Night Movie

February 16, 2017

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

10 pm

LOCATION CHANGE: SUB BALLROOM

The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Alison Sudol.

Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink & popcorn from Hospitality Services. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.

